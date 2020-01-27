Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kobe Bryant has tragically died.
Kobe Bryant has tragically died.
Breaking

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant reportedly killed in helicopter crash

27th Jan 2020 5:57 AM

NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash aged 41.

TMZ is reporting the iconic basketballer died in an accident in Calabasas, California. American news outlet ABC is also reporting Bryant was killed.

Bryant is believed to be one of multiple fatalities in the crash.

The LA County Sheriff's office tweeted five people were confirmed dead, with no survivors in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

TMZ reports a fire broke out on board the helicopter, causing the tragic accident.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not on board, the report says.

More to come …

basketball celebrity death editors picks helicopter crash kobe bryant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open this public holiday

        premium_icon What’s open this public holiday

        News Tomorrow is the observed holiday for Australia Day. Here is a list of opening hours for some businesses in the region.

        30+ PHOTOS: Family fun for Australia Day

        premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS: Family fun for Australia Day

        News Were you spotted at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens celebrating all things...

        Potential stonefish sting in CQ

        premium_icon Potential stonefish sting in CQ

        News Paramedics were called to a Calliope address this afternoon after reports of a...

        Single-vehicle, truck incident at Boyne Island

        premium_icon Single-vehicle, truck incident at Boyne Island

        News A PERSON was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle and truck incident at Boyne...