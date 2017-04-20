28°
News

Koalas clawing their way back to our region

Emily Pidgeon
| 20th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
BIG MOVE: Plans to reintroduce koalas back into the Gladstone region and central Queensland could begin in a year.
BIG MOVE: Plans to reintroduce koalas back into the Gladstone region and central Queensland could begin in a year. Luka Kauzlaric

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RARE to our region, an iconic Australian marsupial may become a regular sight once again.

A plan to reintroduce koalas to the central Queensland region, including Gladstone, is well under way.

CQUniversity Koala Research Central Queensland program leader Dr Alistair Melzer said the project to reintroduce koalas to our region started two decades ago and trial implementations were now getting closer.

"We've been working since the early 1990s ... and have a very good understanding of types of trees in the area, how far they range, and what key threatening processes are, how a koala habitats need to be reconstructed,” Dr Melzer said.

"Then we bring that knowledge to the reintroduction plan.

"What we're hoping to do is develop a local self sustainable habitat in a couple of areas.”

With the first experimental site for reintroducing koalas to the region planned to happen in about a years time, Dr Melzer said they would then expand the number of koala habitats across central Queensland to interested land owners.

Dr Melzer said property owners from the Boyne region and Monto had expressed interest in the project.

"We'll be working with them to develop management plans and each property will be different,” he said.

"We'll pick areas where future risks are low and property owners can manage the landscape, look after their dogs, implement a fire regime so we're not barbecuing the koalas every fire season.”

Dr Melzer said it was important to choose land for reintroducing koalas that would not be used for property development in the future because it would be a waste of time.

Although extremely rare today, koalas did live within the Gladstone region years ago.

Due to industry and urban developments, their habitat was destroyed.

With Gladstone currently being one of the rarest places in central Queensland to see koalas, Dr Melzer said there was chance that the iconic animal could be spotted near Boyne River, Biloela and Monto.

"We're still in the early stages of the project in principal agreement with the government,” he said. "Once we get approval from the government ... then we can go ahead with it.”

Gladstone Observer
Queensland treasurer shifts power price blame to Federal Government

Queensland treasurer shifts power price blame to Federal...

Curtis Pitt said he empathised with Brumby's owners and employees.

Innovation key to success for Gladstone business

State Treasurer Curtis Pitt and CEO Derek Berg at Berg Engineering.

Gladstone businesses told to innovate or they'll struggle

Police find sex drug among weapons, explosives in Gladstone search

FILE PHOTO: Police found 100mg of Viagra during a search warrant of a Gladstone man's home.

He said the Viagra police found was a gift to him.

Have a cuppa for cancer research

PITCHING IN: Glennis Williams, Del Burns and Pat Perry are getting ready for this year's Biggest Morning Tea.

Gladstone's Biggest Morning Tea is just round the corner.

Local Partners

Shoppers shock as price of fruit, veggies doubles in CQ

Find out which of your staple vegies are set to double in price

The expensive gift to brighten foster children's lives

CHARITY: Port Curtis Patchwork Club gave 47 handmade quilts to Anglicare Central Queensland for the foster children of Gladstone.

The $14,000 gift these Gladstone women donated to needy kids

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

What's on the big screen this week

WHILE holidays continue in NSW, kids in Queensland are back to school and this week's new releases will give parents some more grown-up viewing at the cinema.

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

Karen and Ros said they were proud of their achievements despite being eliminated on MKR tonight, saying it was a 'amazing experience'.

Dessert fail claims MKR duo

Bang bang cast on track to impress

A BIG BANG: The cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang community production have began rehearsals.

'Really shining': local talent stars in production

Harbour Fest talent quest winner chose song onstage

GRINNING WINNER: John Eade won first prize and the overall audience award at Santos GLNG and 4CC's Talent Quest.

'Act a clown': Talent quest winner scores miracle win.

Headspace issues warning against Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix hit show comes under fire from Headspace for its content.

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

Well known presenters including Michael Parkinson (centre) lent Ghostwatch an air of authenticity.

The TV special so frightening it was blamed for a viewer's suicide

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

LOOKING FOR A CBD OFFICE TO LEASE OR PURCHASE?

10 William Street, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE ... $675,000 NEG

- WELL PRESENTED PROPERTY IN CBD LOCATION. - APPROX 270M2 OF OFFICE SPACE, WITH SOME AREA UPSTAIRS SUITABLE FOR ACCOMMODATION. - TOTAL LAND AREA OF 1014M2...

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $75,000

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

DREAMING OF THE ISLAND LIFE?

301 Cycloid Esplanade, Curtis Island 4680

Residential Land This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold ... MAKE AN OFFER!

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the limited freehold lots at the Northern end of Curtis Island. The 4047m2 beach front block of land is accessible...

Contemporary Family Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 NOW $549,000

The owners have finished their refurbishments and this home is now available for inspection, so if you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME ... POSSIBLE 20K FIRST HOME OWNER&#39;S GRANT

1 Eccles Close, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $459,000

It is very rare homes of this calibre present themselves to the market. Make no mistake... no expense has been spared with the fit-out of this home. Floor to...

Looking for a Cheap Block of Land in Gladstone?

4A Eugenie Court, Glen Eden 4680

Residential Land This is one of the cheapest blocks you will find in Gladstone ... $105,000

This is one of the cheapest blocks you will find in Gladstone and is sure to be popular with someone looking for corner block with excellent potential and in a...

VIEWS TO DIE FOR!

12 West Ridge Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land Want peaceful living with ocean views without the exorbitant price tag? This ... ONLY $179,000

Want peaceful living with ocean views without the exorbitant price tag? This 3,301m2 block of land is situated in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac in...

Ideal Investment Triplex in the Heart of the Gladstone CBD

Unit 1/27 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 2 OFFERS INVITED!

Seldom does the chance arise to purchase a Triplex in the middle of the Gladstone CBD and especially a complex with water views and only a couple of minutes' walk...

AFFORDABLE STARTER OR LONG TERM INVESTMENT .... DUCTED AIR-CONDITIONING... ACT NOW!

11 Canal Street, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $269,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this neat and tidy near new modern home well and truly below replacement. Located in a family friendly Estate and only...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!