Koalas clawing their way back to our region

BIG MOVE: Plans to reintroduce koalas back into the Gladstone region and central Queensland could begin in a year.

RARE to our region, an iconic Australian marsupial may become a regular sight once again.

A plan to reintroduce koalas to the central Queensland region, including Gladstone, is well under way.

CQUniversity Koala Research Central Queensland program leader Dr Alistair Melzer said the project to reintroduce koalas to our region started two decades ago and trial implementations were now getting closer.

"We've been working since the early 1990s ... and have a very good understanding of types of trees in the area, how far they range, and what key threatening processes are, how a koala habitats need to be reconstructed,” Dr Melzer said.

"Then we bring that knowledge to the reintroduction plan.

"What we're hoping to do is develop a local self sustainable habitat in a couple of areas.”

With the first experimental site for reintroducing koalas to the region planned to happen in about a years time, Dr Melzer said they would then expand the number of koala habitats across central Queensland to interested land owners.

Dr Melzer said property owners from the Boyne region and Monto had expressed interest in the project.

"We'll be working with them to develop management plans and each property will be different,” he said.

"We'll pick areas where future risks are low and property owners can manage the landscape, look after their dogs, implement a fire regime so we're not barbecuing the koalas every fire season.”

Dr Melzer said it was important to choose land for reintroducing koalas that would not be used for property development in the future because it would be a waste of time.

Although extremely rare today, koalas did live within the Gladstone region years ago.

Due to industry and urban developments, their habitat was destroyed.

With Gladstone currently being one of the rarest places in central Queensland to see koalas, Dr Melzer said there was chance that the iconic animal could be spotted near Boyne River, Biloela and Monto.

"We're still in the early stages of the project in principal agreement with the government,” he said. "Once we get approval from the government ... then we can go ahead with it.”