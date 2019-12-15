‘Knuckleheads’: Reed’s caddie acted in self-defence

Karain was banned as Patrick Reed’s caddie following the incident.

A witness to the Patrick Reed caddie stoush says the bagman was "well within his rights" to react to the way he did.

Kessler Karain, Reed's brother-in-law, was sensationally booted from Sunday's final round of matches after admitting he had "shoved" a fan near the 16th green late on Saturday.

But a spectator who saw the Karain incident unfold said the caddie had been unfairly portrayed as the aggressor.

"There was a group of three knuckleheads with beer cans in their hands; Patrick Reed's buggy drove past and they yelled abuse at him from less than a metre away," the witness said.

"It was disgraceful behaviour. They were like bullies back in high school.

Kessler Karain, caddie to Patrick Reed stormed off after the altercation.

"The caddie acted in self-defence. He was verbally attacked and should have been made American of the Year."

Reed, whose coach is on his bag on Sunday, has flown out of the blocks with a 3-up lead over C.T Pan.

The witness said other fans in the area had called for the hecklers to be evicted.

"Reed was sitting in the front of the buggy and the caddie was sitting in the back facing the other way," he said.

"He jumped off and almost tripped. There were no punches thrown, in effect, what he did was push him with his bottle of water.

"The big Aussie bloke got his two cans of beer and threw them in the bin as security approached him.

"They walked away laughing and giggling that they had caused a ruckus. Any other person would have reacted the same way.

"Security didn't evict them but the crowd was suggesting they should have been evicted from the course.

"Nothing happened to them and the other guy gets rubbed out for the day."