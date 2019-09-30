Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPER: Wayne Gough has donated his truck and time to help cart water from Gladstone and Tannum Sands to Miriam Vale.
HELPER: Wayne Gough has donated his truck and time to help cart water from Gladstone and Tannum Sands to Miriam Vale.
News

‘Know how dry it is’: Hay carter’s donation

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Wayne Gough was asked to help cart donated water from Gladstone to Miriam Vale he couldn’t say no.

As someone who hauls hay and livestock for a living, Mr Gough had seen first hand the devastation caused by drought.

Starting from his Calliope home, Mr Gough drove his truck to Gladstone and Tannum Sands Coles to collect the 19 pallets of water, donated by Coles and shoppers, before driving to Miriam Vale — all up just under 100km.

“I just know how dry it is,” he said.

“It’s not getting any better.”

The water was distributed to Miriam Vale residents last week who were incredibly grateful for the donation.

The remaining water is available for residents to pick up from The Shop.

coles miriam vale water
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Low tide rescue could have been “bad outcome”

    premium_icon Low tide rescue could have been “bad outcome”

    News IT WAS a recipe for disaster: extreme low tides, late at night, and two passengers who did not know Round Hill creek.

    PHOTOS: Footy fans head to Marley Brown for Rugby Champs

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Footy fans head to Marley Brown for Rugby Champs

    Community Were you spotted by our photographer before yesterday’s game?

    40+ PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Calliope Rodeo

    premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Crowds flock to Calliope Rodeo

    Life Did our photographer snap a photo of you and your family or friends last night at...

    Man injured after surf accident

    premium_icon Man injured after surf accident

    News A man was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury.