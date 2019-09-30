‘Know how dry it is’: Hay carter’s donation

HELPER: Wayne Gough has donated his truck and time to help cart water from Gladstone and Tannum Sands to Miriam Vale.

WHEN Wayne Gough was asked to help cart donated water from Gladstone to Miriam Vale he couldn’t say no.

As someone who hauls hay and livestock for a living, Mr Gough had seen first hand the devastation caused by drought.

Starting from his Calliope home, Mr Gough drove his truck to Gladstone and Tannum Sands Coles to collect the 19 pallets of water, donated by Coles and shoppers, before driving to Miriam Vale — all up just under 100km.

“I just know how dry it is,” he said.

“It’s not getting any better.”

The water was distributed to Miriam Vale residents last week who were incredibly grateful for the donation.

The remaining water is available for residents to pick up from The Shop.