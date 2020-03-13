Menu
GRAND VICTORY: The jubilant Central women's team in 2019
Sport

Knockout Cup and Central are on target again

NICK KOSSATCH
13th Mar 2020 4:10 PM
SOCCER: Central’s women’s team has replicated what it did two weeks ago.

After last week’s Women’s Knockout Cup match was washed out against Clinton, the Central side kept its mind on the job and beat Clinton again 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Central coach Marty Emerson said his team was keen to keep the Knockout Cup silverware it won last year.

“It was a good, fast-paced game with a lot of end-to-end play,” Emerson said.

“Clinton have a good side and we knew it was going to be another good, competitive game like we had with them at the Frenchville 6-A-Side competition.”

Jordan Porter scored twice while the third was by Gracie Moore.

Central’s round two match is against Gracemere Redbacks next Saturday in Rockhampton.

“We know from last year that Gracemere have a solid team,” Emerson said.

“It’s always great to play against different teams, which is one of the cool things we get the opportunity to do as part of the CQ Women’s Knockout Cup competition.

“We have quite a few younger girls who have stepped up to the first division this year and it’s really impressive how they’ve taken the increased level of competition in their stride.”

Gladstone Observer

