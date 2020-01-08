Knitting and sewing helps animals in need

Two Tasmanian pademelons in the care of Yolly’s Wildlife Rescue enjoy their new pouch. Photo: Ella Chung

GLADSTONE crafters are encouraged to grab their needle and thread and get sewing to make pouches and blankets for rescued animals across the country.

Animal Rescue Craft Gladstone coordinator Ruru Spellman said there were a few sewing bees scheduled.

Cedar Galleries Arts & Crafts Village will host an Injured Wildlife Sewing Bee on Friday at 9am.

Organiser Angela Scheers said everyone was invited, even those who didn’t know how to sew.

“They can help with cutting fabric and getting the finished products ready to be sent,” Ms Scheers said.

QCWA Calliope is also hosting a bee on Friday.

Ms Spellman said all finished products would be sorted and distributed to animal welfare groups.

“The first shipment will be on Friday,” she said.

For more, visit ­Gladstone and Surrounds Animal Rescue Craft Group on Facebook.