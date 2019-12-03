Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was today stabbed several times in his neck and chest and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.
A man was today stabbed several times in his neck and chest and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.
Crime

Knifeman on the run as stabbing victim fights to survive

by Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2019 6:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is on the run and another in a critical condition after a serious altercation broke out on a Logan street this afternoon.

Police and paramedics rushed to the aid of a man on Dol St, Woodridge, who had reportedly been seriously injured in the broad-daylight knife attack just before 5pm.

The man, whose age is unknown, was stabbed several times in his neck and chest, and is believed to have also suffered lacerations to his face.

He has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Police remain nearby to the Woodridge crime scene to search for the offender.

crime police hunt stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Council agrees to host Super Rugby clash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Council agrees to host Super Rugby clash

        News Gladstone Regional Council today locked in a Super Rugby pre-season match for 2020, but the decision was not made lightly.

        Young workers on track with job program

        premium_icon Young workers on track with job program

        News More than 5000 apprentices and trainees have benefited from the state government...

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM
        Last chance to enter Christmas lights list

        premium_icon Last chance to enter Christmas lights list

        News TOMORROW is the last chance to have your address entered in the Observer’s...

        • 3rd Dec 2019 5:00 PM
        Cadets keep students water safe

        premium_icon Cadets keep students water safe

        News Young lifesavers spent their day running activities and keeping St Francis students...