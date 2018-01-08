Menu
ARMED ROBBERY: Knife-wielding man assaults woman in own home

Tegan Annett
by

DETECTIVES are investigating the armed robbery and assault of woman in Gladstone this morning.

Around 8.45am, a man armed with a knife and screwdriver forced entry to a residence on Central Lane.

Once inside the man assaulted a 62-year-old woman, stealing a quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

The woman was taken to Gladstone Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man is described as having a dark complexion, approximately 165cm tall, short hair and was last seen wearing a singlet and shorts.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Topics:  assault crime investigation police robbery

Gladstone Observer
