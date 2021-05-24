Menu
The knife-wielding man seen walking down a Townsville street this morning
Crime

Knife wielding man in undies nabbed by cops

24th May 2021 1:59 PM
A knife-wielding man wearing nothing but underpants shocked onlookers as he walked down a busy Townsville street this morning in front of morning traffic and workers.

The man was seen walking in the vicinity of the Mater Private Hospital, down Fulham Road, waving what has been described as a large knife.

Another two men, one reportedly holding a large sharpened stick, were spotted following the man

Several police cars were seen searching for the man, and a Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the man had been located and taken into custody.

Police are yet to lay charges.

 

