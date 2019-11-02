Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CROC PROTECTION: A man told police his knives were to protect against crocs. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
CROC PROTECTION: A man told police his knives were to protect against crocs. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Pets & Animals

Knife was ‘to stop sharks, crocs’, court hears

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
2nd Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GERMAN man who had lived in Australia for 11 years and was busted with knives on Quay St, told police one was protection against crocodiles and sharks while swimming in the Fitzroy River.

Marcel Scholz, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of possessing knives in a public place.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were talking to Scholz, who was homeless at the time, about an unrelated matter on Quay St at 10.15pm on October 16 when he became agitated and declared a knife in his bag.

He said police found a kitchen knife and a flick knife in the bag.

Mr Studdert said Scholz told them one was for cutting up food and the other "to protect himself from sharks and crocodiles while swimming in the river".

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Scholz, who was born in Germany but moved to Australia 11 years ago, suffers from post traumatic stress disorder from childhood trauma inflicted by a family member as well as his pregnant partner and unborn child dying.

He said Scholz was homeless at the time but now lives in a backpackers.

Scholz was fined $150 and no conviction was recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

        premium_icon ‘I'm a local now’: Migrant loves our town

        News Emigrating from Africa to Australia wasn’t easy, but welcoming community made it easier for this family.

        Work bans planned by Catholic school teachers

        premium_icon Work bans planned by Catholic school teachers

        News THREE Gladstone schools are among the 195 Queensland Catholic Schools expected to...

        Mammoth job behind bringing island back to life

        premium_icon Mammoth job behind bringing island back to life

        News ALDESTA Hotels Australia faced a mammoth job in the planned reopening of Wilson...

        Meet the newlyweds settling in to Wilson Island life

        premium_icon Meet the newlyweds settling in to Wilson Island life

        News NEWLYWEDS Andrew and Bec Sheridan say they’ve landed their dream jobs as Wilson...