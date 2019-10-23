Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Backpackers were allegedly verbally abused and threatened with a knife yesterday.
Backpackers were allegedly verbally abused and threatened with a knife yesterday.
Crime

Knife threat to backpackers: ’Go back where you came from’

Rhylea Millar
23rd Oct 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with public nuisance after he allegedly threatened a group of backpackers with a knife and corkscrew.

The incident occurred at Anzac pool, when a 30-year-old man from Bundaberg approached a group of Asian backpackers yesterday, about 3.50pm, where he allegedly started yelling at them to "go back where you came from".

After verbally abusing the backpackers, he allegedly threatened them with a kitchen knife and a corkscrew, both which had brown handles.

Following the incident, the man fled and police were contacted.

Police found the man at Buss Park and he denied threatening anyone.

But police allegedly found the man carrying a camping set that contained a knife and corkscrew that matched the description.

The man is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 8.

More Stories

backpackers bundaberg bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police corkscrew court crime knife police qps threat
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    premium_icon CQ the state’s manufacturing powerhouse

    News CENTRAL Queensland has emerged as the powerhouse of Queensland’s regional manufacturing

    Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    premium_icon Outrage at Queensland’s speeding fine frenzy

    News Qld motorists busted for speeding one every 30 seconds

    New owner for popular beauty business

    premium_icon New owner for popular beauty business

    News A popular Tannum Sands hair salon has undergone a major makeover

    VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Best child care centres in Gladstone

    News Voting open now: Winner to be announced later this week