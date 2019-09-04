Knife, stains found at murder victim's apartment

Mr Smits is accused of fatally stabbing Ms Renfrey's former partner Andrew Vesey-Brown (pictured) 23, outside a unit at 251 Auckland St on July 10, 2017.

Mr Smits is accused of fatally stabbing Ms Renfrey's former partner Andrew Vesey-Brown (pictured) 23, outside a unit at 251 Auckland St on July 10, 2017. Supplied

THE girlfriend of victim Andrew Vesey-Brown could not explain the knife police found on her bathroom sink after they were called to investigate the alleged murder of her then-boyfriend.

Kodie Renfrey was one of many witnesses to give evidence in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday during the committal hearing of Anthony Lee Smits.

Mr Smits is accused of fatally stabbing Ms Renfrey's former partner Mr Vesey Brown, 23, outside a unit at 251 Auckland St on July 10, 2017.

He faces one charge of murder.

CRIME SCENE: 251 Auckland St where the alleged murder occurred on July 10, 2017. Google Maps

Mr Vesey-Brown was alleged to have been stabbed outside his unit after a visit from Mr Smits, according to Ms Renfrey's evidence.

During cross-examination of Ms Renfrey, Mr Smits' defence Barrister Tom Polley showed the court a series of photographs.

The photographs revealed the items police found in Ms Renfrey's apartment: a knife, reddish brown stains on the wall and damaged furniture and holes in walls.

But Ms Renfrey said she did not recognise the knife police found on her bathroom sink.

Ms Renfrey said she could not recall how and when the stains were made on the wall .

Mr Polley also showed the court a number of photographs depicting damage to the unit and furniture.

Mr Polley asked Ms Renfrey if there was any domestic violence in her relationship with Mr Vesey-Brown.

Mr Polley asked if the knife, stains on the wall and damage to the unit were a result of the pair fighting.

Ms Renfrey said there was only one occasion of violence, days prior to the alleged murder.

She told the court Mr Vesey-Brown gave her a black eye during an argument.

Ms Renfrey and Mr Vesey-Brown had been dating for six months and lived together at the Auckland unit.

While giving evidence Ms Renfrey said she had been introduced to Mr Smits and he had visited the apartment to see Mr Vesey-Brown on previous occasions.

She said Mr Smits arrived at their unit about 4pm on the day of the alleged murder.

Ms Renfrey said he appeared to be stressed and anxious of the whereabouts of a man both he and Mr Vesey-Brown knew.

She told the court the men left the apartment and came home just before 6.30pm in a taxi.

Ms Renfrey said Mr Smits still seemed anxious upon their return and Mr Vesey-Brown asked him if he would like to stay for dinner.

Moments later, without saying a word, Mr Smits walked out of the unit and the door closed behind him, Ms Renfrey said.

Mr Vesey-Brown called out "hold on" and followed Mr Smits outside, Ms Renfrey said.

Minutes had passed when Mr Vesey-Brown rushed back through the front door and told Ms Renfrey to call an ambulance, she said.

Ms Renfrey said her partner pulled up his shirt revealing a stab wound and said, "I've been stabbed".

She said Mr Vesey then turned around and ran outside down the stairs, where he fell down.

Ms Renfrey said she panicked and called out for help from her neighbours.

It was reported Mr Vesey-Brown was found in the unit complex car park by emergency service staff with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Emergency services performed CPR at the scene and on the way to the hospital but Mr Vesey-Brown was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ms Renfrey told the court she had not heard any argument between her boyfriend and Mr Smits prior to Mr Vesey-Brown being stabbed.

The court was told there was more evidence to be presented to the court and the committal hearing was adjourned to October 18.