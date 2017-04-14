28°
Knife, drugs, pipe found in police search of Gladstone man's car

Sarah Barnham
| 14th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Man can't recall telling police reason for knife, but tells Magistrate he uses it for work.
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A GLADSTONE man told a magistrate that a knife found during a police search of his car was a work tool.

However, 23-year-old Zachary Beau Penny couldn't use the same excuse for the .9grams of cannabis, a cone piece and drug pipe police also found.

He pleaded guilty to the Gladstone magistrates Court on Tuesday to three charges, one count of possession of a knife in a public place; one count of possessing dangerous drugs and; one count of possessing a used drug pipe.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said police pulled Penny over on the Dawson Hwy at about 4.05pm January 7.

Mr Selvadurai said a search of his car found a black backpack with the drugs and utensils inside.

The court heard that upon police finding a knife tucked away into a sheath, Penny had said he kept it close "in case something happened”.

However, in court, Penny told the Acting Gladstone Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke that he did not recall making that statement to police.

Penny said the knife was safely wrapped, and used as a tool at his place of employment where he worked with sheet metal.

"I thought it was okay to have it with me,” he told the magistrate.

Penny was already on a probation at the time of offending, for an offence committed two months ago.

Magistrate Clarke said the offences were of a like nature, and warned Penny of the effects that cannabis could have on a person both mentally and physically.

"You may not see it yet, as a young man, but we can all see it,” Mr Clarke said.

"It can really demolish your employment prospects, I have seen it happen so many times in court.

"It's a lot to throw away.”

The magistrate did not record a conviction against Penny but ordered that his probation period be extended.

Gladstone Observer
