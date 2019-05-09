Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David John Ordelman told police he was a knife collector when he was busted with knives, drugs and a syringe at a pub.
David John Ordelman told police he was a knife collector when he was busted with knives, drugs and a syringe at a pub. Contributed
Crime

'Knife collector' busted with weapons, drugs in pokie room

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th May 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POKIE room "drug deal" was called in to police and a man caught with nearly one kilogram of marijuana, a syringe and multiple knives he told police he "forgot" about.

David John Ordelman, 53, told Beerwah police he was a "knife collector" when they found three knives and four bags of marijuana weighing 800g in his bag last month.

Police prosecutor David Bradley told Caloundra Magistrates Court police were called to Beerwah Hotel by staff who said they witnessed Ordelman "conducting a drug deal".

Ordelman was charged with one count each of drug and knife possession, and failing to take reasonable car in disposing a needle.

Senior Sergeant Bradley said police also found a syringe of what "appeared to be blood" in his bag.

"He said he forgot about the needle," Snr Sgt Bradley said.

Ordelman's defence lawyer Rachel Holland said he was a "knife collector".

"One has a sentimental value to him... his grandad's knife was on his keyring," she said.

"So that's what you do, you take them to the pub," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist replied.

Ordelman's criminal history was littered with drug offending and Mr Stjernqvist said he was an "occupational hazard".

"That's the only reason you come to court," he said.

"I think you'll be back."

Mr Stjernqvist allowed the seized knives be returned and Ordelman was fined $800.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

caloundra magistrates court drug dealing scdcourt sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Why people need to keep their pools maintained in winter

    premium_icon Why people need to keep their pools maintained in winter

    Home & Decorating 'A pool might look clean and clear, but after a few months of little or no monitoring, odds are it's not'

    • 9th May 2019 2:00 PM
    Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

    premium_icon Flynn candidates talk airfares, sports fields and youth

    News Candidates are asked a series of questions before the Election

    Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

    premium_icon Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

    Politics 'These mining projects would generate more than 15,000 direct jobs'

    Calliope caravan park double murder case delayed

    premium_icon Calliope caravan park double murder case delayed

    News Police found two bodies at the caravan park.