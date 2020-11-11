‘Knew he was no good’: Dad’s heartbreak over fatal crash

The heartbreaking statement of a grieving dad who was the first on scene at his son’s fatal crash has been read in court at an inquest into his death.

FRAGMENTS of DNA from a man found walking nude in the countryside after a fatal crash were the only ones found in the driver's seat despite police believing he was the passenger in the crashed car.

Croydon man Damon Edward McCoy died when the Toyota Landcruiser he was travelling in crashed on July 21, 2016, about 17km south of the northwestern Queensland township.

His friend Nick Michael Rogers, 29, survived the high speed rollover.

An inquest into the crash began in the Cairns Coroner's Court on Tuesday to determine who was driving at the time.

The court heard both men's DNA was found in the passenger seat, but only Mr Rogers' DNA was found in the driver's seat.

However, Forensic Crash Unit investigator Sen-Constable Leisa Vagg said this did not mean he was definitely the driver, after speaking with experts who described what occurred inside a car during a rollover as "like a washing machine".

"From my point of view DNA is not conclusive of who was in that seat at that time," she said.

Charges have not been laid over the crash.

The inquest heard the two men worked together at Mr Coy's father Michael's property and had left the station to arrange to collect personal items from another station.

When they failed to return Michael McCoy drove towards Croydon and found the crash scene and his son lying on the roadway.

Sen-Constable Vagg read part of Michael McCoy's heartbreaking statement to the court.

"As I drove around the back I saw stuff all over the road and knew something bad had happened," the statement said.

"It appeared as though he was asleep.

"As soon as I touched him and looked into his eyes I knew he was no good.

"I don't know how long I sat there for."

The inquest heard the two men had several drinks at the Croydon Hotel before leaving shortly after 6pm to return home.

The court was told Mr Rogers' driver's licence was disqualified at the time, which was why Mr McCoy went with him.

Mr Rogers' wallet was found at the scene of the crash with a small clipseal bag of what was believed to be methylamphetamine, but neither of the men were found to have the substance in their system.

The inquest continues.