SPREADING CHEER: The Kmart Christmas Wishing Tree Appeal is back and the perfect chance to help those with less these holidays.
Kmart Wishing Tree appeal is thriving in its 31st year

15th Nov 2018 3:00 PM

YESTERDAY marked the 31st anniversary of the annual Kmart Christmas Wishing tree appeal

It is the country's largest Christmas gift initiative providing to those experiencing hardship during the holidays.

This year's appeal aims to collect 500,000 gifts from across the country.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett launched it and called on the Gladstone community to put its best foot forward.

"Christmas is an amazing time of the year, but for those families in need, it can sometimes be quite daunting,” Cr Burnett said.

"I encourage all members of the community to embrace the Christmas spirit and help make these families' Christmas a little brighter.

"A small donation may mean more than you know.”

All gifts placed under the Kmart Wishing tree are distributed by the Salvation Army in time for Christmas Day.

Gifts can be purchased from any store and gift givers are asked donate practical things which will be helpful beyond the holidays.

All unused items will be stored until next year and second hand goods will not be accepted.

Noor Gillani

Gladstone Observer

