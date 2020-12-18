Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CQ Kmart stores will be open until midnight. Pic: supplied.
CQ Kmart stores will be open until midnight. Pic: supplied.
Smarter Shopping

Kmart stores to open until midnight across CQ

Melanie Plane
18th Dec 2020 3:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CENTRAL Queensland residents short of time to get their Christmas shopping done during daylight hours will able to take advantage of late night trips to Kmart for the next six days.

In an email to customers this afternoon, Kmart revealed most of its stores across Queensland would be open until midnight.

“The Christmas countdown has begun! Here’s how we’re making shopping with us in store smarter, easier and safer,” Kmart said in the email.

“We’re open even longer with most stores open until midnight so you can shop at a time that suits you.”

The Kmart website lists the Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay stores as being open from 8am – 11.59pm tonight, as well as Saturday, Sunday (open from 9am), Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, the store will close at 6pm and all stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

christmas opening hours christmas shopping kmart australia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I could bend you over my knee and smack you’

        Premium Content ‘I could bend you over my knee and smack you’

        News Man in court after making inappropriate comments to Bororen service station worker.

        Drink-driver blames early lunch for being double the limit

        Premium Content Drink-driver blames early lunch for being double the limit

        Crime The contractor said he didn’t feel effected by the alcohol.

        Agnes line-up keeps growing with another act announced

        Premium Content Agnes line-up keeps growing with another act announced

        Music A Fraser Coast artist will debut on the main stage at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots...

        Crews on scene at Boynedale blaze

        Premium Content Crews on scene at Boynedale blaze

        News FIREFIGHTER crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning near Boynedale in...