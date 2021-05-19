Kmart selling expensive $459 item for $35

It costs almost $500 at David Jones, but Kmart has come up with an affordable option for shoppers and it’s proving very popular.

What do you get when you mix a shirt with a jacket? The answer is a "shacket".

The hybrid of two wardrobe staples has become the latest new fashion trend with shoppers snapping up a fleeced version known as a "teddy shacket".

The fashionable item can cost as much as $459 at some Australian retailers, but Kmart has stepped in to offer an affordable version for just $35.

Kmart's is made from a soft and fluffy polyester fabric and comes in a nude peanut shade.

It hit stores as part of the budget brand's Autumn/Winter collection last month and already is a firm favourite among savvy fashion lovers.

Kmart is selling the popular ‘teddy Shacket’ for $35 – a fraction of the price it’s sold for at other Australian retailers. Picture: news.com.au

Affordable style blogger @luxeandlemonade told her 24,700 followers she'd "made a beeline" for the comfy item, adding in the comments she "wasn't leaving without it", styling hers with a graphic tee, black jeans and biker boots.

Gen, from @thisisgenevieve_, an Instagram account that puts together "looks for less" is fan.

She told followers she liked to enjoy the oversized look, buying a size 14 that can be teamed with chunky knits during winter.

It’s proved a firm favourite with affordable fashion stylists. Picture: Instagram/@luxeandlemonade

Response to the "dupe" of the expensive item has been widely positive, with comments from shoppers online stating many were "loving the teddy shacket" and its tempting price point.

Teddy shackets elsewhere range in price, with other outlets including Glassons offering the trendy item for $59.99.

David Jones has an ALLSAINTS version which is a similar shade and style to Kmart's offering which retails for $459.

Some love to wear it in a trendy oversized style. Picture: Instagram/@thisisgenevieve_