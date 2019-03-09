Kmart Rotary markets find their new temporary home

WE'RE MOVING: The monthly Gladstone Kmart markets are making a temporary six month move.

WE'RE MOVING: The monthly Gladstone Kmart markets are making a temporary six month move. Mike Richards GLA210517OUTA

THE Rotary Club of Gladstone Midday has moved its monthly Kmart markets to a temporary new home due to construction works being carried out on the Kmart carpark.

The Rotary Charity Markets will be held in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens during the next six months, a temporary move that will ensure the safety of stallholders and market-goers.

Rotary member Marguerita Dobrinin said the change of venue was exciting for the markets.

"With the renovations going on in the Kmart carpark where we used to have our markets, we've had to leave there for six months so they can work without any interference," she said.

"We're very grateful to Stockland for not only allowing us to have the markets there for many years but for helping us to find a new venue, and also to the council and the management of the gardens for allowing us to go there.

"We are really excited, we love the venue and the other thing is we're trying very hard to make it a lovely market with some entertainment and food stalls."

The markets, held every third Sunday of the month, will go ahead for the first time this year on March 17 at the new venue.

To celebrate the move, a $500 travel voucher is up for grabs at the March markets with free entry into the draw.

The markets will continue to run from the regular time between 7am and midday, with live entertainment to be part of the fresh new look.

All money raised will be put back into local community projects.

"We're doing new things, we'll have a singer, I know we've got some stallholders who haven't been before, so we're really putting a lot of energy into making it a lovely market," Marguerita said.

"All the money that we collect from the markets goes to local projects.

"For example, we have a Heart Foundation speaker coming this Wednesday to our meeting and we're giving money to them."