‘Feral’ Kmart hack causes uproar

Group members found something 'feral' about this image.

A proud owner of an extremely organised pantry has accidentally gone viral - after social media users spotted an "aggressive" sign hanging on the door.

The Australian mum shared a photo of her recently organised cupboard in a home hacks Facebook group, revealing she'd used bargain Kmart products to complete the task.

Despite the woman showing off her "perfect pantry", fellow members were more interested in a black pinboard with the home's "pantry rules".

The first rule reads "don't ask where anything is" and points out various food items can be found in the corresponding basket or tin.

However, the second rule says: "I spent two days organising this pantry, if you mess it up, I will cut you."

Despite affectionately signing off "with much love, Mum", someone thought the remark had crossed a line and shared it to a hack roasting group.

"OMG, this woman needs to calm down," one person wrote.

"I'd never put a sign up like for my children to read. I don't get why people think it's funny," another said.

"You'll cut your loved ones … feral," someone else mused.

One person said: "Love this but the sign is blegh."

Many simply branded the comment "aggressive" and "outrageous".

Some people were outraged over the words ‘I will cut you’ written in the rules for the organised pantry.

Since the hidden detail in the woman's pantry was revealed, the post has had almost 1000 comments, with some agreeing messy family members should be punished.

"I'd be spewing if my husband messed with it as well," one person said.

"She doesn't f**k around, good on her," another added.

Others thought the pantry was "goals" and praised her for having a "beautiful" kitchen.

Pristine pantries have been a favourite on social media for a while, with proud homeowners gleefully sharing their perfectly organised spaces.

In 2017, Adelaide woman Iryna Federico shared the secret of her well-organised pantry with news.com.au, revealing how she'd transformed her cluttered cupboard into a fully-functioning space.

"I've designed it so everything has a space, and I know where everything goes," she said.

