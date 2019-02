FRESH LOOK: An example of what the new layout would look like at Kmart Gladstone.

KMART Gladstone will close this Sunday to complete renovation work.

A spokewoman said the store will be closed from the end of trading this Sunday and re-open on Saturday February 23.

It's part of overall renovation works to bring the store's design in line with the rest of the country, including checkouts at the centre of the store.

A reopening celebration day will be held on Thursday March 7.