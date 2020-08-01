Kmart, Bunnings shoppers’ virus warning for Queenslanders

After three women helped spread coronavirus in Brisbane after a Melbourne visit, select Kmart, Bunnings and JB Hi-Fi stores have now been linked to a confirmed case in the state. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers have been warned to monitor for coronavirus symptoms after Kmart, Bunnings and JB Hi-Fi stores have been linked to the virus.

A man, 27, from Bellbird Park, south of Brisbane, visited multiple stores across the city and West Moreton before testing positive to COVID-19, Queensland Health confirmed.

The man is believed to have contracted the virus while dining at the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant at Sunnybank on July 23.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young on Friday said the latest case in Queensland attended Madtongsan IV with his wife and sister – one of which works at the Bolton Clarke Aged Care facility in Pinjarra Hills. Picture: Steve Pohlner

The Korean restaurant where he's thought to have contracted the virus is one of several venues visited by three women who allegedly lied about travelling from Melbourne and dodged quarantine.

Queensland Health confirmed on Friday that the man was the state's first official case of community transmission resulting from the women's' movements.

"The 27-year-old man from Bellbird Park was at the Madtongsan IV Restaurant in Sunnybank on July 23. Along with five others who are being COVID-19 tested, they dined on a table adjacent to one of the recently identified cases who returned from Victoria," it said in a statement.

Queensland's latest COVID-19 case is also believed to have attended JB Hi-Fi at Garden City Shopping Centre (pictured) from 4.30pm to 5pm on July 26

Olivia Winnie Muranga, 19, and Diana Lasu, 21, travelled together from Melbourne via Sydney to Brisbane, arriving in the Queensland capital on July 21. It's now been revealed a third, unidentified woman, 21, travelled with them.

Ms Muranga, a cleaner at the now-closed Parklands Christian College in Brisbane's south, tested positive to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Ms Lasu tested positive on Wednesday.

For allegedly lying to authorities about where they'd been and for failing to quarantine after visiting Victoria, the girls were each handed $4000 fines.

The sister of one of the girls has also tested positive and authorities are working overtime to contact trace the pair's movements, describing the potential threat to community spread as "the perfect storm".

There is a third young woman, who has not tested positive but is in isolation, linked to the women.

19-year-old Olivia Winnie Muranga is one of the women at the centre of a potential Queensland Coronavirus outbreak.

Queensland Health issued a public health alert overnight for locations in Brisbane South and West Moreton linked to the Bellbird Park man.

"Any individuals who have been in the below locations during the relevant times are asked to monitor their health and immediately present for testing if they are experiencing any relevant symptoms," the department said.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

* Caltex Goodna, Goodna, 11.30am-11.35am

* Sleeman Sports Complex, Chandler, 12.30pm-2.10pm

* Garden City Shopping Centre, Mount Gravatt, 4pm-7pm

* Kmart at Garden City Shopping Centre, Mount Gravatt, 4pm-5pm

* JB Hi-Fi at Garden City Shopping Centre, Mount Gravatt, 4.30pm-5pm

* MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre, Mount Gravatt, around 5pm

* Chatime Garden City, Mount Gravatt, around 6pm

MONDAY, JULY 27

* Cafe 63, Redbank Plains, 10am-10.30am

* Bunnings Springfield, Springfield, 11am-1pm

* Bunnings Oxley, Oxley, 3.15pm-4pm

* Basketball Court Springfield Lakes, Springfield Lakes, 6pm-8.30pm

* Nando's Kenmore, Kenmore, 8.45pm-8.55pm

TUESDAY, JULY 28

* Caltex Wacol, Wacol, 8.40am-8.45am

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

* Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza, Richlands, around 10.45am

* SNP Collection Centre Forest Lake, Forest Lake, around 11.35am

Any close contacts will be contacted by the public health unit.

Bunnings chief operating officer Deb Poole on Saturday told The Courier-Mail the hardware chain's two stores visited by the Bellbird Park man had been deep cleaned five teams since Monday, in addition to routine cleaning.

Originally published as Kmart, Bunnings shoppers' virus warning

