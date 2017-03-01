Dare turns to scary reality for popular Gladstone worker

Graeme Klemm will cut off his long locks on March 18 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World Greatest Shave.

IT'S been more than six years since Graeme 'Klemmy' Klemm had a proper haircut, but in a little under three weeks his hair will be strewn all over the Kin Kora mall floor.

The popular local has already helped raise more than $2800 out of a goal of $5000 since last Tuesday, with $400 coming from a dare to 'skirt up' at NRG's Happy Hour last Friday at the Queens Hotel.

Frocked up in a lovely royal blue skirt and sporting an equally eye-appealing gold top, Klemmy served drinks to thirsty workers in a bid to raise further money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Klemmy with Archie Lowe and Katherine Kuppen. Contributed

It's a cause close to the heart of the big and burly 62-year-old.

"My mother died from (leukaemia) in 2006 ... she only found out about it six months before she passed away," Klemmy said.

"I started growing it (my hair) at the end of 2010 and I've only had four and a half inches cut off since then."

Pozzolanic Enterprises business support officer Donna Selby, the organiser of Klemmy's great shave, said the generosity of the community had been overwhelming.

"We had a grand target of $5000 but we're already past halfway of that total in our first week," Ms Selby said.

"It shows there's really good support in Gladstone for this cause.

"He's been planning to do the big shave for some years and this is his big year."

Klemmy and other brave souls will have their hair shaved on March 18 at Stockland Kin Kora between 11am-1pm.

Donation buckets will be popping up around town from Tuesday.

Ms Selby said her team will be also selling scones to raise money for Klemmy's cause.

"We will be selling home-cooked scones with jam and cream in batches," she said.

"They'll be delivered to local work places by Klemmy."

Visit http://my.leukaemia foundation.org.au/ graemeklemm to donate.

For further information please contact Donna Selby on 4970 1050.