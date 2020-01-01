Kiwi skipper laid low by sickness on Test eve
CAPTAIN Kane Williamson has been forced to skip New Zealand's training session at the SCG because of illness.
Williamson and teammate Henry Nicholls were both told to rest on New Year's Day because of flu-like symptoms.
The pair aren't considered in doubt for the third trans-Tasman Test, which begins in Sydney on Friday.
