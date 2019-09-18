Kiwi experience was invaluable

IN FORM: Nick Briggs is the only Gladstone player who played in New Zealand just recently and heads to Tasmania later next week.

SQUASH :Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association product Nick Briggs aims to use his experience in New Zealand as a stepping stone for more success next week.

The 16-year-old played for the Australia and Queensland under-19 teams in separate events, the Trans Tasman Test and the individual championship games in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Briggs played a total of nine matches for six wins and three losses.

“I felt I went well at the tournament,” Briggs said.

The U19 Kiwis were too good in the Trans Tasman Test but Briggs took away a lot of positives as his attention now turned toward the Australian Junior Championship from September 28-October 5 in Devonport, Tasmania.

One thing’s for sure, Briggs will be used to the weather down in the Apple Isle.

“Playing in a different country is quite a challenge adapting to how to play in the extreme cold temperatures,” he said

“The level of squash was quite high and I got quite a lot out of this tournament.”

Briggs said he learned of a couple of different aspects he will put into practice and games the next time around.

“The first thing is knowing when to change the pace of the game and a few more technical things.”

