Kiwi experience was invaluable
SQUASH :Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association product Nick Briggs aims to use his experience in New Zealand as a stepping stone for more success next week.
The 16-year-old played for the Australia and Queensland under-19 teams in separate events, the Trans Tasman Test and the individual championship games in the Land of the Long White Cloud.
Briggs played a total of nine matches for six wins and three losses.
“I felt I went well at the tournament,” Briggs said.
The U19 Kiwis were too good in the Trans Tasman Test but Briggs took away a lot of positives as his attention now turned toward the Australian Junior Championship from September 28-October 5 in Devonport, Tasmania.
One thing’s for sure, Briggs will be used to the weather down in the Apple Isle.
“Playing in a different country is quite a challenge adapting to how to play in the extreme cold temperatures,” he said
“The level of squash was quite high and I got quite a lot out of this tournament.”
Briggs said he learned of a couple of different aspects he will put into practice and games the next time around.
“The first thing is knowing when to change the pace of the game and a few more technical things.”
