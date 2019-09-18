Menu
IN FORM: Nick Briggs is the only Gladstone player who played in New Zealand just recently and heads to Tasmania later next week.
Sport

Kiwi experience was invaluable

NICK KOSSATCH
18th Sep 2019 12:29 PM
SQUASH :Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association product Nick Briggs aims to use his experience in New Zealand as a stepping stone for more success next week.

The 16-year-old played for the Australia and Queensland under-19 teams in separate events, the Trans Tasman Test and the individual championship games in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

Briggs played a total of nine matches for six wins and three losses.

“I felt I went well at the tournament,” Briggs said.

The U19 Kiwis were too good in the Trans Tasman Test but Briggs took away a lot of positives as his attention now turned toward the Australian Junior Championship from September 28-October 5 in Devonport, Tasmania.

Nick Briggs in New Zealand
One thing’s for sure, Briggs will be used to the weather down in the Apple Isle.

“Playing in a different country is quite a challenge adapting to how to play in the extreme cold temperatures,” he said

“The level of squash was quite high and I got quite a lot out of this tournament.”

Briggs said he learned of a couple of different aspects he will put into practice and games the next time around.

“The first thing is knowing when to change the pace of the game and a few more technical things.”

