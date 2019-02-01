Kissing the Flint creating musical sparks

CREATIVE SPARK: Deepwater duo Leah Chynoweth-Tidy and Ken Tidy are performing around the Gladstone region as Kissing the Flint.

KISSING the Flint is a term from the old days when flint was used to create a spark, then start a fire and now it's the name of a Deepwater musical duo.

The husband and wife team of Ken Tidy and Leah Chynoweth-Tidy have been creating musical sparks around the region for a few years.

"I've always been into singing since I was young," Leah said.

"But I never really did much until moving to Deepwater and started going to the Captain Creek jams and teaching myself to play the guitar.

"It was the perfect platform for anyone wanting to get up and have a go because they are so supportive."

In 2011 Leah started performing with local bands and never looked back.

"I was in Ded@27 which was themed around musicians who died at 27 years of age, like Jimi Hendrix, Brian Jones from The Rolling Stones and Kurt Cobain," she said.

"As bands do, people went their separate ways, so one of the guitarists and I formed a duo called Cosmic String Theory; then he left town.

"That was the moment I decided to change the name to Kissing the Flint and started playing solo."

Leah was soon joined by her husband Ken, after he learned to play the bass guitar.

"Ken's a Londoner who worked in the music industry years ago," she said.

"His school friends were in a band called Kajagoogoo and they had a hit song in the early 80's called 'Too Shy'.

"Ken's worked with a lot of diva's in the past, and he always swore he'd never become a musician, but here he is on stage now."

Leah said the term Kissing the Flint came to her as a simple visual image.

"Causing a spark and lighting fires is what music has done since its very beginnings," she said.

"Music sparks emotion, communication, passion, joy, the urge to move and vocalise and we do it with panache."

She describes their musical style as 'cross genre'.

"We're not just one genre, we do blues, roots, rock, pop and soul," Leah said.

"Lately I've started playing some of my own songs too.

"I've always been able to write poetry and stories and I've started writing melodies to go with them.

"My vocal and song-writing mentor Tania Doko√ of Bachelor Girl just got in as one of 3 the Australia Eurovision candidates this year.

"She's teaching me to sing properly which gives you more power and to hold your notes a lot longer.

"Also, she's helping to write a good song, because if you can write a good song you may never have to work again.

"We've nearly finished recording six of my songs with Dave Beacon at High Lion Studio's and hopefully we'll have an EP out very shortly."

Leah continues to learn and push her musical boundaries.

"People need to be supporting grass roots music, all your favourite muso's were grassroots once."

For more information visit Kissing the Flint's website or Facebook page.