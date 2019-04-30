'Kiss your business goodbye': Drink driver warned in court

A DRINK driver has been warned to stay out from behind the wheel or 'kiss his business goodbye' after fronting court yesterday.

John Edward Phillips pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told Phillips had been enjoying after-work beers with his employee on March 21 before he was pulled over by police about 8.39pm.

The 43-year-old had worked all day and not eaten but believed he would be OK.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was a common "trap” for motorists.

Phillips returned a reading of .093 per cent. Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said when her client was pulled over, he had returned a much lower reading but one that was still over the general alcohol limit.

When he arrived at Gladstone Police Station for a secondary test, his blood alcohol concentration had increased.

"It would explain why he didn't feel affected by alcohol when he got behind the wheel,” Ms Ditchfield said. "It was slowly on the incline.”

The court was told Phillips had three full-strength schooners of beer before driving.

Ms Ditchfield said her client had recently started up his own car restoration business.

She said without a licence, her client would struggle to run the business and need to rely heavily on his single employee.

"He was not keeping a close eye on the number of drinks...but he has certainly been cautious of drinking and driving since his last occasion before the court for a similar offence.

"This was a simple miscalculation ... he appreciates the difficult decision he has put himself and his family in as a result,” she said.

Mr Kinsella, who imposed a $600 fine and disqualified Phillip's licence for two months, said Phillips had put himself between a rock and a hard place.

Mr Kinsella said the next time Phillips appeared in court for drink driving he would lose his licence for two years.

"Do not get behind the wheel,” the magistrate said.

"It is not worth it. You might as well kiss your business goodbye.”

A conviction was recorded.