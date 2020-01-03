'Kiss Cam' gets really gross and awkward

This is a New Year's kiss the internet won't soon forget.

During Thursday's New York Knicks game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden, a male fan smooched his lady love on the "Kiss Cam", but took things to an awkward new level as he appeared to document the graphic make-out session on his smartphone.

The moment naturally made its way to Twitter, which ignited a firestorm of commentary.

"If this game wasn't tough enough, they just showed a couple in full open mouth kiss for at least 10 seconds on the Kiss Cam. Get me out of here," Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl tweeted.

"LOL this poor child was traumatized at MSG and it wasn't bc of the Knicks," Sports Illustrated's Jessica Smetana wrote.

"He got caught on the kiss cam recording himself eating face," another posted.

While the kiss may have caught spectators at MSG off guard, it didn't distract the Knicks, who crushed the Blazers, 117-93.