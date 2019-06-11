How to live-stream schoolboys’ league clashes today

Kirwan State High School rugby league players Jeremiah Nanai, 16, Daniel Buckland, 18 and Adrian Trevilyan are ready to take on Rockhampton Grammar School. Picture: Zak Simmonds

THE Kirwan State High School Bears won't be resting on their laurels when a decisive phase of their Aaron Payne Cup campaign opens today.

The 2015 national schoolboys champions play Rockhampton Grammar School this afternoon, and then take on keen rivals St Brendan's College, Yeppoon, tomorrow in two days worth of Aaron Payne Cup action in Mackay.

Two wins could hand Kirwan top spot on the competition ladder heading into the competition's knockout stages.

Townsville's other rugby league nursery Ignatius Park College will play The Cathedral College on Wednesday.

REPLAY: Ignatius Park V St Patrick's College

"Our games against Rockhampton Grammar over the last couple of years have been very tough," Kirwan head of sport Dave Ackers said.

"In our last game against Rocky we only led by four points at halftime, and we were able to run away with it by scoring a couple of late tries.

"It's always a good challenge playing against them, and then we have St Brendan's the next day and we've had a great rivalry with St Brendan's stretching back many years."

Kirwan lost their first game of the Aaron Payne Cup against Iggy Park 10-6 but have been a dominant force since then, winning their next two games against St Patrick's Mackay (42-10) and The Cathedral College (36-4).

They endured a setback last week when their scheduled home game against Mackay State High School was forfeited by Mackay, but Ackers said Kirwan was primed for today's game.

Rockhampton Grammar has been a rising force in schoolboys rugby league since playing its first games in the Aaron Payne in 2017, and in the same year they won the prestigious Confraternity Shield.

The school has traditionally played rugby union, and still does for much of the school year.

"We focus on rugby for the start of the year and then get into our league from term two," Rockhampton Grammar coach Glenn Minto said.

"That transition takes a bit of time for us, but it's not like we're using that as an excuse.

"Our main goal against Kirwan is to stay with them in 10 minute patches.

"We're under no illusions that this will be one of our toughest tests of the year."

Today's games will be livestreamed online via the Townsville Bulletin, starting with the Kirwan and Rockhampton Grammar clash at 1.45pm.

Following the game will be clashes between St Brendan's and St Patrick's, and The Cathedral College and Mackay SHS.

Those who do not have a subscription will be able to watch all Queensland Secondary School Rugby League games for as little as $3 a week under a Hot Offer deal available at townsvillebulletin.com.au/subscribe.

Livestream schedule

Today:

1.45pm Kirwan v RGS

3pm St Brendan's v St Patrick's

4.15pm The Cathedral College v Mackay SHS

Tomorrow:

9am Ignatius Park v The Cathedral College

10.15am Kirwan v St Brendan's

11.30am RGS v St Patrick's