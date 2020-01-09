Kirsty Lester and her Qld team smash way to grand final

LATEST

SOFTBALL: Gladstone's Kirsty Lester and her Queensland side are through to the Under-16 National Softball Championship grand final against New South Wales on Friday at 8.30am at Waverley in Victoria.

The Maroons reversed its round one loss to South Australia to beat the Croweaters 7-0 on Thursday.

NSW beat the hosts 4-0 in the other semi-final.

Lester's side also finished atop of the ladder with eight wins and two losses which was the same as SA.

Queensland's defeats were against SA in the first game last Saturday 8-6 and to Victoria 6-2 on the same day.

The Queenslanders had NSW's number twice with 5-3 and 11-3 wins.

Gladstone's other player, Nickolas Gehrmann's Queensland team meet NSW at 2.30pm (1.30pm Qld time) on Thursday.

The boys' Queensland team finished the minor rounds with nine wins and just one loss which was to NSW 9-8 back in game seven last Sunday.

All results can be followed on the Softball Australia website.

EARLIER: Gladstone's Kirsty Lester and Nickolas Gehrmann's Queensland teams won their games against New South Wales and the ACT and Western Australia respectively on Wednesday.

Gehrmann's Queensland side sit on top of the ladder after 9-2 and 12-2 victories against NSW and ACT respectively while Lester's team enjoyed an 11-3 win against NSW and then backed it up with 7-4 triumph against WA on Wednesday night and finished top as well.

So what now?

Gehrmann and his team meet NSW for a grand final berth at 2.30pm on Thursday while Lester's Queensland side take on South Australia in a grand final qualifier at noon on Thursday.

The deciders are on Friday at 9.30am for the under-16 girls and the under-16 boys' final is at noon.

EARLIER: Gladstone's Kirsty Lester and her Queensland under-16 side registered its fifth win at the 51st Under-16 Girls' National Championship at Waverley in Victoria on Monday.

Queensland edged out the Vics 3-2 on Monday night and beat the ACT 4-2 on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, SA were far too good to win 9-1.

Queensland sit third behind New South Wales.

Gladstone's Nickolas Gehrmann is in the under-16 Queensland boys' side also competing at Waverley.

Queensland beat the hosts 6-5 in a gripping game on Monday and smashed South Australia 15-0 on Tuesday.

Queensland meets New South Wales on Wednesday afternoon.

The Queensland boys' side sit in second place to New South Wales.

EARLIER: It has been a weekend of mixed results for Gladstone players Kirsty Lester and Nickolas Gehrmann at the 51st Under-16 Girls' National Softball Championship and the 30th Under-16 Boys' National Softball Championship respectively in Waverley, Victoria.

Lester and her team broke through to win number one against the ACT (6-2).

Queensland lost the first two games on the first day on Saturday to South Australia, 8-6 and to the hosts 6-2.

Queensland beat New South Wales 5-3 on Sunday and beat Western Australia yesterday in a high-scoring game 22-15 and were to play the Vics last night.

Queensland play the ACT at noon on Tuesday followed by a 2.30pm clash against South Australia.

Gehrmann and his Queensland side in have romped to massive wins against South Australia (15-0) in game one, 14-0 against Victoria in the second game before a 9-8 loss to New South Wales on Sunday.

Queensland then rebounded to thrash Western Australia 11-1 on Sunday and kept the ACT scoreless in a 15-0 rout.

Queensland were to meet Victoria on Monday night and are take on WA and SA on Tuesday.