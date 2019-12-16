Kirsten’s Cottage buyers to have ‘ample options’
KIRSTEN’S Cottage in Builyan is the perfect opportunity for someone crafty who is looking to be self-employed.
Remax Coastal Lifestyle owner Sue Robertson said there were ample options for potential buyers.
The store comes on a large block which Ms Roberston said could be further utilised.
“They could extend the shop or even build a house on the land,” she said.
The store is on the market for $92,000, which Ms Roberston said was “reasonable”.
“It includes the land, the store and stock,” she said.
Set up to sell giftware, coffee and convenience items, Ms Robertson said a buyer “could look at other avenues that could be opened up”.
The store is on Pine St, just off Gladstone-Monto Road, and Ms Robertson said passers-by “can’t not see it”.
Weekends are busy, with lots of passing traffic.
“A lot of people go out towards Many Peaks,” she said.
“It’s a bit of a tourist drive.”
Ms Robertson said monthly markets beside the shop also benefited trade.