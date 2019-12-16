Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kirsten’s Cottage at 2 Pine St, Builyan is on the market for $92,000
Kirsten’s Cottage at 2 Pine St, Builyan is on the market for $92,000
News

Kirsten’s Cottage buyers to have ‘ample options’

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIRSTEN’S Cottage in Builyan is the perfect opportunity for someone crafty who is looking to be self-employed.

Remax Coastal Lifestyle owner Sue Robertson said there were ample options for potential buyers.

The store comes on a large block which Ms Roberston said could be further utilised.

“They could extend the shop or even build a house on the land,” she said.

Kirsten’s Cottage sells giftwares and convenience items
Kirsten’s Cottage sells giftwares and convenience items

The store is on the market for $92,000, which Ms Roberston said was “reasonable”.

“It includes the land, the store and stock,” she said.

Set up to sell giftware, coffee and convenience items, Ms Robertson said a buyer “could look at other avenues that could be opened up”.

Kirsten’s Cottage sells giftwares and convenience items
Kirsten’s Cottage sells giftwares and convenience items

The store is on Pine St, just off Gladstone-Monto Road, and Ms Robertson said passers-by “can’t not see it”.

Weekends are busy, with lots of passing traffic.

“A lot of people go out towards Many Peaks,” she said.

“It’s a bit of a tourist drive.”

Ms Robertson said monthly markets beside the shop also benefited trade.

boyne valley remax coastal lifestyle
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.7m 1770 project causes division

        premium_icon $1.7m 1770 project causes division

        News A PROPOSAL to build an interpretive centre to showcase the history of Seventeen Seventy could be thrown out before it begins due to division between two...

        WATER WOES: Supply cut without warning

        premium_icon WATER WOES: Supply cut without warning

        Council News A COUNCIL policy not implemented correctly has left Mt Larcom residents at a loss...

        PCYC works to tackle cyber bullying

        premium_icon PCYC works to tackle cyber bullying

        News Working with Elevate Media, the Youth Management Team created a video to spread...

        Gladstone to swelter, temperature rises six degrees above average

        premium_icon Gladstone to swelter, temperature rises six degrees above...

        News HOT, dry and windy conditions will continue for the Gladstone region with...