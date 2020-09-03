Kirra’s 'agitated' ex-boyfriend had dark history

THE former boyfriend of young Gympie mother-of-four Kirra McLoughlin had a history of domestic violence offences committed against her and other partners, a coronial inquest has heard.

10 witnesses including police detectives, paramedics, medical experts and an autopsy pathologist gave evidence on the first of a three-day inquest into Ms McLoughlin's July 2014 death at the Gympie District Court yesterday.

Kirra McLoughlin.

The court heard Ms McLoughlin's body had 105 bruises or signs of injury according to a 27-page autopsy report conducted after she died in the Gold Coast University Hospital on July 18, 2014.

Her cause of death was recorded as a traumatic brain injury.

One detective who worked on the investigation into Ms McLoughlin's death acknowledged a history of domestic violence against women, including Ms McLoughlin, allegedly perpetrated by her ex-boyfriend.

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.

Further questioning of detectives and police involved with the case revealed phone calls allegedly made by the ex-boyfriend between the time Ms McLoughlin was critically injured late on July 16 and when she was first taken to Gympie Hospital on the afternoon on July 17.

Officers gave evidence relating to several indentations allegedly found on the walls of the house where Ms McLoughlin suffered her critical injuries, and flecks of red paint in various locations, the same paint also allegedly found on her body.

A paramedic who responded to the scene and transported Ms McLoughlin to hospital told the court the ex-boyfriend was at first agitated and made rapid movements when they arrived at the house.

The paramedic told the court he remembered telling the ex-boyfriend to calm down because of an initial perceived threat.

More witnesses will be called when the inquest resumes today.