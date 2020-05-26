KIRRA-LEA’S GIFT: Hair donation to make a difference

Kirra-Lea Rooney said she just wants more little girls to feel like princesses as she prepares to donate her golden locks to Variety.

NINE-year-old Kirra-Lea Rooney said she “wants everyone to feel like a princess” as she prepares to lop her golden locks for a good cause.

This isn’t the Tannum Sands schoolgirl’s first brush with having a haircut which makes a difference, in 2011 she raised $1170 for Everydayhero’s Wigs For Kids.

The hair was then dried by Kirra-Lea’s Mother Melissa and donated to Variety to help lessen the cost of making wigs for cancer and alopecia sufferers.

$1500 is the goal this time around and although the cut isn’t scheduled until July or August, Kirra-Lea said she was not nervous at all.

“I will be feeling happy for the ones who were going to get the hair and I really like my haircut because it will be very short,” Kirra-Lea said.

Following an extended stay in hospital for family reasons Kirra-Lea said seeing so many little girls without hair made her feel sad.

“Just seeing them with no hair makes me feel like they are really upset and that they don’t feel like a princess,” she said.

“I think everyone should have hair, because once girls don’t have hair they could feel like no one cares about them or everyone might laugh at them.”

Mrs Rooney said that making the decision to cut Kirra-Lea’s hair short had some ramifications at first.

“Three years ago, she went to school with her really short hair and a couple of the girls picked on her,” she said.

“Kirra-Lea did a presentation to the class on why she had cut her hair and who she was helping, the next week a lot of girls come to school with short hair just like hers.”

Kirra-Lea said she liked helping people 100 per cent and will cut her hair to donate it two or three more times.

You can donate to the ‘Kirra-Lea’s Gift’ fundraiser at

https://give.everydayhero.com/au/kirra-s-gift.