Kings part ways with Newley and Moller

The Sydney Kings look set to part ways with veteran swingman Brad Newley while forward Craig Moller has signed a one-year deal with Wurzburg in Germany.

The NCA NewsWire can reveal Newley, a veteran of 250 NBL games, is on the lookout for a new club after failing to reach an agreement with the Kings.

It’s understood the 36-year-old has interest in returning to his hometown Adelaide to link with the 36ers.

Earlier this season, Newley declared he felt like he still has plenty to give at the highest level.

“Right now, I’m out of contract at the end of the season, but I want to keep playing beyond that,” said Newley, who made his NBL debut with the now defunct Townsville Crocodiles back in 2004 and has played a pivotal role in rebuilding the Kings since joining the franchise in 2016.

“As long as I do what is asked from the club, personally, I don’t see why I can’t keep playing.

“I’m matching up against some guys who are 10 to 12 years younger than me.

“Adelaide’s Giddey (Josh) is almost 20 years younger than me, but the fact that I can still keep up with those kind of blokes shows it isn’t a physical thing for me.

“The most important thing will be looking after my body and the basketball will take of itself.”

Sydney will also part ways with Moller, who has signed to play in the German league following four seasons at the Kings dating back to 2015/2016 season.

It’s understood the Tasmanian JackJumpers also expressed interest in Moller, but he opted to play in Germany.

The Kings are also on the lookout for a new coach after mutually agreeing with Adam Forde to go in another direction after just one season in charge.

