King of Kings: Shimano's new $15k fishing comp to hit CQ

WHAT A CATCH: Dean Jackson with a beaut giant trevally — one of the main target species in a new CQ fishing competition.

IN a coup for Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast, an exciting new fishing competition is about to hit our shores.

The Shimano King of Kings Fishing Tournament will debut in Central Queensland next month with a lure of $15,000 in cash prizes for competitors.

The tournament will incorporate both river and ocean fishing with 20 target species in anglers' sights from king threadfin to giant trevally.

The man behind the concept is Sunshine Coast-based Dean Jackson who runs SCF Events.

He has held the King of Kings tournament successfully in his neck of the woods and is now expanding it to CQ after getting backing from both Rockhampton Region and Livingstone councils.

"I ran the event on the Sunshine Coast and it proved to be an absolutely amazing format with the 20 different target species," Dean said.

"It's going to be the first event of its kind as well because the main target species are threadfin salmon and giant trevally - there's no threadfin salmon or giant trevally comps at all, anywhere."

KING OF THE CREEK: Arnold Joseph with a monster threadfin salmon — one of the main target species in a new CQ fishing competition.

That being the case, anglers are expected to travel from across Australia to compete, putting the tourism spotlight on what our region has to offer.

"We've got well known anglers coming from Western Australia, one guy from New Zealand, Sydney, Melbourne - so we're drawing people from everywhere for it," Dean said.

The new tournament is designed to complement the highly successful Rocky Barra Bounty and because it will be held in the barramundi closed season it won't put any increased pressure on that species.

"We're really targeting all species except barra to try and fill in the data gaps, so there's a really good research element to the comp as well," Dean said.

"We highly encourage catch-and-release.

"There's a tagging category which is not compulsory, so people can keep a couple of fish for a feed if they wish to."

There is no limit on entrants for the Shimano King of Kings Fishing Tournament to be held in CQ from November 29 to December 1.

Plans are to make it an annual event.

People have until November 17 to register for the inaugural competition and this can be done through the website www.kingofkings.live/tournament.