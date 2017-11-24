Kindy teacher celebrates 10-year milestone

TANNUM Sands Kindergarten celebrated a big milestone for a much-loved staff member this week.

Teacher aide Mel Rudder was in tears as the three and four-year-old children took turns giving her presents.

"I love seeing kids grow and see them suddenly do things that we helped them learn," she said.

Mrs Rudder has been involved in the Kindy for almost 15 years, firstly as a mum of a now 19-year-old boy, and more recently, as a teacher for children with additional needs.

MILESTONE: Tannum Sands Kindergarten teacher aide Mel Rudder celebrates 10 years of helping kids learn. Caroline Tung

She said teaching children social and emotional skills was a big step for kids before they start school.

"Being able to problem solve for themselves is a big thing that we work on here," Mrs Rudder said.

She said she would love to see the level of family involvement continue at the kinder.