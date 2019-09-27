Kindy says thank you to fireys

Firefighter Kieran shows Kage Firth how to use the fire house at St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten

WHEN a fire came “too close for comfort” to the St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten, it was an important life lesson for the children.

Service leader and teacher Kerry Britton organised a visit from the fire brigade to teach the children more about what fireys do and give the kids a chance to thank them for keeping them safe.

Metale Dhedadig, Frankie Groat and Spencer Huth have a go in the fire truck at St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten

“It’s good that they get to know the people in the community that help us, “ Ms Britton said.

“So that if they are ever in danger they know what to do.”

She said the children recently witnessed a bushfire burning in scrub right behind the kindy.

“It was a bit too close for comfort,” she said.

“The kids have noticed the scarring of the land as well and they’ve noticed the ground was quite black and they could still see the smouldering.”

She said the kindergarten hoped to engage other emergency services into the future.