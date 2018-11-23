Kindy kids inspired by special local tour

THE world is an exciting place when you're just four years old.

And the kindergarten kids from Trinity College experienced it first hand this week as they were given a special tour of Gladstone Airport.

The tours were an opportunity to see first-hand the safety features and process of air travel they have been learning about in class.

Students learned about items that can and can't be taken with them on an aeroplane and also explored check-in areas, car hire, airport security and passenger arrivals.

They were also lucky enough to see a plane take off during their tour.

Manager of organisational development at Gladstone Airport, Sue-Ellen Howie, said it was an opportunity to see what they had been taught at kindy.

"We see that there's a really great alignment between the airport and the schools and the children of Gladstone because they're the next generation of travellers and employees," she said.

Gladstone Airport's Sue-Ellen Howie gave Trinity College Kindergarten students a tour of Gladstone Airport. Matt Taylor GLA211118AIRP

"From our point of view we're looking to build a profile for aviation generally and for small children that's around not being afraid to fly or understanding the safety aspects of air travel.

"Through exposing children, especially those who've never flown before, we show them what are some of the aspects of air travel safety they can be introduced to."

The airport tours are not a new initiative for the corporation, which has previously held excursions for school students.

Sue-Ellen said while a tour for older children would look different, the aim is to build interest and awareness in aviation and safety for the next generation.

"For older children, the tour's more in detail and a visit from primary school children would look a bit different," she said.

"We've also had high school students come through and for them there's an opportunity to capture their imagination around possible careers in aviation as well as looking at auxiliary services.

"The airport is a valuable community asset and we want everyone to feel really proud to have that in their backyard."