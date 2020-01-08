’Kind soul’: Tributes flow for Fabio

Tributes are flowing for Fabio Kleyhans who was found deceased on Monday night after going missing on Saturday, January 5

FAMILY and friends are paying tribute to Fabio Kleynhans following the tragic end to a three-day search.

Gladstone police Acting Inspector Shaune English said Mr Kleynhans’s body was found in the Boyne Valley about 6.30pm on Monday.

A GoFundMe page was set up yesterday morning to assist the family with funeral costs and reached its $5000 goal in the first six hours.

Family friend Stacy Gernetzky said the campaign was organised by Carey McIntosh with the permission of the family.

“It’s so we can try and help the family as much as we can,” Ms Gernetzky said.

“The campaign also proposes any leftover funds go to Headspace.”

She said making people aware of mental health was important. “It needs to be spoken about, it needs to be discussed and it needs to be highlighted,” she said.

Ms Gernetzky said the family were very upset but grateful for the community’s support.

“The family are so grateful for everybody who tried so desperately to help,” she said.

“It was terrible it ended the way it did but thank you so much.”

Mr Kleynhans was reported missing on Saturday after leaving home without his phone.

His Toyota Landcruiser was found near Futter Creek on Monday and police launched a search with assistance from family, friends and the public.

Ms Gernetzky said it was incredible to see the community come together.

“The Gladstone community got behind it in the most amazing way,” she said.

“The number of people that showed up for the search, that were messaging me and asking me where to be was just amazing.”

She said the search area had to be moved on Monday afternoon after issues with mobile signals.

“We had to update those helping and it was no problem for them to just change direction and go where they needed to go,” she said.

Mr Kleynhans’ parents wrote in a Facebook post that he would be remembered as a “kind soul with high moral values and an inquisitive mind”.

Family, friends and well wishers shared their condolences on the post:

Harley Jeynes: “Honoured and blessed to have spent the time I did with Fabio, his infectious smile will be something nobody will ever forget. Thoughts are with your family and loved ones. RIP Farbs.”

Jo Butler: “Deepest condolences to you and your family. Fabio was a wonderful person and he was a pleasure to teach.”

Josh Baxter: “Rest easy mate. One of the nicest kids going around. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Carryn McEachran: “So very sorry to hear your loss, I think of him and see his cheeky grin. Love to you all.”

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.