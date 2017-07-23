Kind act almost leaves lady in tears

TOUCHING: Gladstone local Eileen Ourbridge wants to thank the man that paid for her fuel when she lost her bank card.

EILEEN Ourbridge's story shows there are truly good people living in the Gladstone region.

Ms Ourbridge was trying to pay for petrol after fuelling up her car last week but she could not find her bank card to pay.

"I told the shop where I lived and gave my name, address and phone number," she said.

"I then went to look for my card but couldn't find it."

"A young man tapped me on the shoulder and said 'do you mind if I pay for your fuel?'

"I said 'yes I do mind' but he said he was going to do it."

Ms Ourbridge said she thanked the man, who was in his 30s, but she could not remember his name.

"I don't cry but I could've cried, it was so lovely," she said.

Ms Ourbridge said it showed there was still some great people out there.

If you know who helped Ms Ourbridge, get in touch by emailing newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.