Kin Kora’s new $1 million hall

CELEBRATION: Kin Kora P&C President Larissa Mylonas, Vice Captain Nate Gourley, School Captain Ryan Goltz, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Vice Captain Lily Tang, School Captain Sophie Slack and Principal Jorgen Neilson at the opening of the new school hall.

KIN Kora State School have opened their new and improved $1 million hall yesterday morning.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher joined the school captains to open the much-needed facility.

“The need to enclose this hall was first brought to my attention by the P&C and the Principal 18 months ago and it is fantastic to see the completion of this $1 million project,” Mr Butcher said.

The work was completed by Gladstone‘s Connell Enterprises who transformed the existing outdoor learning area into an enclosed sports hall, with external walls, windows, insulation, lighting, large ceiling fans, roller shutters and concrete paths.

The space will be used for school events, play and learning area and assembly.

“We have invested close to $100 million in capital infrastructure spending in our schools across the Gladstone Region and over $500,000 in grants,” Mr Butcher said.

“Our teachers and school staff deserve access to the infrastructure and facilities they need to support the great work they do.”

The school also had 96 solar panels installed as part of selected in phase 1 of the Government’s Advancing Clean Energy Schools program.