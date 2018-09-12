Kin Kora kids' golden donation for struggling farmers

Charity Minded: Recently Kin Kora students hosted a farmer dress up gold coin donation to raise money for Drought Angels.

Charity Minded: Recently Kin Kora students hosted a farmer dress up gold coin donation to raise money for Drought Angels. Picture Supplied

KIN Kora State School students last week dressed up as farmers for the day - and it was all to raise money for struggling farmers.

The students were all asked to donate a gold coin, with the money raised going towards drought relief organisation Drought Angels.

Principal Jorgen Neilson said sometimes students in larger towns like Gladstone weren't completely aware of the impact the drought could have.

"Kin Kora State school was recently approached by Drought Angels to raise awareness and support their fundraising cause," Mr Neilson said.

"The drought can affect the provision of things like fruit and vegetables and grain crops, meat production and the flow-on impact it has in small towns.

"Working together to support communities, especially ones that do so much for us all, is the kind of altruism we want to model for Kin Kora kids."

Drought Angels is a small charity which provides a unique service within the rural sector supporting Australian farmers doing it tough.

The organisation offers personalised, heartfelt and discreet assistance to farmers and reaches out to those in need.