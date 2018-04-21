Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE RUN: Kin Kora Preps at the start of the fun run around the school.
ON THE RUN: Kin Kora Preps at the start of the fun run around the school. Mike Richards GLA200418RUNN
News

Kin Kora fun run raises big bucks

Julia Bartrim
by
21st Apr 2018 4:30 AM

AS OF mid-yesterday afternoon, Kin Kora State School had raised $12,000 through their annual fundraiser.

With more money still to count, the fundraiser - a 1km fun run around the school grounds - proved a hit with the pupils too.

The event was originally intended to be a colour run but with coloured powders going missing before the event, children were instead encouraged to dress up as their favourite athletes.

Some dressed as a particular athlete while others wore their favourite football or soccer team jerseys.

Physical education teacher Robbie Peters said about three-quarters of the children dressed up for the day and 100 per cent were participating in the activity.

"They've been really good so far,” he said.

"The emphasis is more on having fun rather than competing.”

Mr Peters was tasked with setting up the course and manning the start line and said the event had been running smoothly.

The $12,000 was raised purely through pupils and parents, using sponsorship booklets.

"(The funds) go back into the school, whenever we need some new equipment or resources,” Mr Peters said.

Last year's colour run saw the school buy interactive smart boards for classrooms.

The school is yet to announce what this year's funds will be used for.

fundraiser fun run kin kora state school
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Calls for cruise passenger bus service to Tannum Sands

    Calls for cruise passenger bus service to Tannum Sands

    News TANNUM Sands residents say they're missing out on making the most out of the thousands of tourists cruising into the region every year.

    Possible class action for 1770 and Agnes Water

    Possible class action for 1770 and Agnes Water

    News John Clayton says the towns should be compensated for lost income.

    Two car smash up behind popular Gladstone restaurant

    Two car smash up behind popular Gladstone restaurant

    News Two cars have crashed at the intersection on Blain Drive.

    Local Partners