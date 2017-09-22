Kin Kora expo celebrates National Literacy and Numeracy Week

THRILLED: Kin Kora State School principal Jorgen Neilson was pleased with the turnout for the school's first math expo supported by the Parents and Citizens committee.

KIN Kora State School held its first maths expo this term to celebrate National Literacy and Numeracy Week.

The students received a maths passport and tried to complete it with stamps from various booths.

The topics covered strands of mathematics from the Australian Curriculum plus a few extras related to the school's priorities of problem solving and open ended tasks.

Principal Jorgen Neilson was thrilled with the response from the Kin Kora School's community, with 366 people, including 192 students attending.

"The additional hours the teachers put in to organise the event was well worth it,” he said.

"Seeing students and parents engaged in the maths activities and having a great time makes for a proud school moment.”