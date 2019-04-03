Businesses will be clowning around for a cause this weekend

Commonwealth bank staff at Kin Kora got into the spirit last year to raise funds for the Clown Doctors.

STAFF at the CommBank Gladstone and Kin Kora Branches will be donning some colourful apparel to raise money for sick children.

On April 5 the branches will support charity Clown Doctors by dressing up as clowns and holding fundraising raffles.

Clown Doctors is a program run by not-for-profit organisation The Humour Foundation, and involves doctors dressed as clowns visiting sick children in hospital to "treat them with a dose of humour".

CommBank Kin Kora branch manager Shirley Kirk said the branch had a history with Clown Doctors that spanned over two decades.

"Our fund-raising efforts for Clown Doctors is something we are very proud of," Ms Kirk said.

"Knowing that we can provide support to Clown Doctors in their effort to bring much needed laughter and fun to sick children means a lot to our staff.

"All of our team will be getting into the spirit and dressing up.

"It's also heart warming to have our local community get behind the effort as well.

"Our customers love to see our staff supporting charities like Clown Doctors."

Donations to the program can be made at any Commonwealth Bank branch this month or at commbank.com.au/clowndoctors