Kim’s super move: Ex-Capras coach reveals new role

RUGBY LEAGUE: Twelve months after making the move from Central Queensland Capras' head coach to the director of football at the West Wales Raiders in the United Kingdom, Kim Williams has taken up another opportunity he says was "too good to refuse".

"I was offered the job of Head of Academy at the Huddersfield Giants," Kim said.

"I commenced here in Huddersfield on December 1 … to work with a Super League club was too good to refuse and I also have a lot of family in the Yorkshire area.

"Huddersfield is also the 'birthplace' of Rugby League and I feel honoured to be able to work for the club."

Kim has since taken to the role seamlessly, where he is in charge of the Giants' Academy Programme, which involves a squad of 24 "very talented and highly motivated" young players aged 17-18.

"I am hoping to have some success with the Academy Programme and help to produce the next batch of 1st Graders for the club," he said.

His contract is for three years and during that time he plans to put in his all and work as hard as he can and see what opportunities arise in the future.

"I love the new role … We love living in the area and it is great to be so close to family that I had only met once or twice before moving up here. We feel at home here," he said.

"They participate in the English RFL Academy competition which commences in late February.

"The Giants' have structured the Academy programme extremely well so I have found the transition to the new job to be very smooth.

"I'm really enjoying coaching the boys and the club has been very welcoming to myself and my wife Caron."

Despite three tough years of coaching the Capras, it seemed the challenges were not yet behind him.

The Raiders offered Kim new challenges - "they weren't as committed or knowledgeable as the players at the Capras".

Suffering some heavy defeats of more than 100 points, the Raiders had not won a single game in the season before Kim's arrival.

Kim Williams

There were challenges and obstacles everywhere -with everything from training venues, a starkly opposite weather to what he was used to at Rockhampton, attendance at training, "smaller playing fields at most venues, smaller staff numbers, long bus rides every second weekend to play and too many fixtures across the season".

It was a shock to the system - almost every aspect of the competition was different to what he was used to in Queensland.

But it was not enough to deter him - a change was after all the reason he hopped across the pond in the first place.

"The players there weren't as committed or knowledgeable as the players at the Capras so it was a case of ensuring that we focused on learning the basic principles of the game and I tried to keep the sessions as enjoyable as possible," Kim said.

He said the team stepped up and one a game last year, and were competitive for the majority of the season.

"The win was the obvious highlight - it was a big moment in the club's short history and I hope that they can continue to build on this in the years to come," he said.

"We were able to make some significant changes at the West Wales Raiders in the 12 months that I was there and I am proud of that.

"Different groups require different leadership and coaching styles - this is the case again as I am now working with a younger age group (at the Giants).

"I'm learning all the time as a coach and I needed to adjust my coaching style in the previous role at the Raiders."

Bidding farewell to the Raiders, Kim has since enjoyed the "level of professionalism" that greeted him at his new role.

"I am just enjoying watching them develop and improve," he said.

"I have also had some opportunities to work with the 1st Grade squad at the Giants and I hope to continue this involvement as the season progresses."

The journey has been an enriching one for Kim, who names football and travel as two of his passions.

Shaking up his routine was tough, but he loved the experience and the lessons learned.

"Life gets a bit monotonous if you continue to do the same thing over and over," he said.

"I love new challenges and my wife and I love to travel so we took the opportunity when it arose."

Despite the exciting new gig, Kim still thinks fondly of his time spent in Rocky.

"I had fantastic people around me in Rockhampton - I learned the value of surrounding yourself with good people and I tried to that when I arrived in Wales," he said.

"I also have a few trusted friends in Rocky with excellent football minds that I still touch base with for support and advice."