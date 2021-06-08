Kim shows life without Kanye

Kim Kardashian finally admitted on the penultimate episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians that her marriage to Kanye West was over.

Now, she has shared her first family photo without the rapper to Instagram.

The 40-year-old reality star shared a black and white throwback snap of her with her four children.

Psalm, who is now two years old, slept in her arms while her other children Chicago, three, North, seven, and Saint, five, sat around her.

The picture came after Kim sobbed on this week's episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians saying she felt like a failure.

The star, who was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries, said through tears: "I feel like a f***ing failure that it's, like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***king loser."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children Chicago, Saint and North

In February, Kim and Kanye confirmed they were set to split and have since been sorting out their divorce and custody arrangements.

It seems the reality star is keen to show fans what life is like without Kanye, 43.

