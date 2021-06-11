Kim reveals reason for Kanye split

Kim Kardashian has opened up about what led to her decision to leave Kanye West, and it’s certainly not what we expected.

Kim Kardashian has revealed the reason why her seven-year marriage to Kanye West failed on the finale of her reality show.

The 40-year-old billionaire businesswoman, who filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in March, is seen telling her mother Kris Jenner why she's no longer invested in their relationship in the last ever episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which was filmed in December.

"I've never ever thought I was lonely … I thought I could just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I'm on this ride with him and I was OK with that," Kim says.

"But after turning 40 this year I realised, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state'.

"I thought that was when we were getting along best. But then that is sad to me. And that's not what I want."

Kim Kardashian talked about what led to the decision to end her relationship on KUWTK.

The mother-of-four, who married West in 2014, said her billionaire husband gave her all the "extravagant" things in life, but that she was now yearning for "smaller experiences".

"I want someone that … We have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me," Kim begins.

Footage of Kim and Kanye flashed during the finale episode.

"Every single day, Khloe (Kardashian) and Tristan (Thompson) and I would work out at 6am, and I was third wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine, and I was so envious of that.

"It's the little things is what I don't have. I have all the big things.

"I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that, and I know that, and I'm grateful for these experiences, but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.

Kim adds: "I'm ready. I'm not rushing it. I don't have any final decisions I want to make. But I do know that I will be happy."

Kim also told her mother she had been seeing a therapist to work through the situation.

"I'm waking up at 40 and just realising I want total happiness. Obviously complete bliss is not a full reality, but if I can have that majority of the time, that's all I want," Kim says.

"I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything I've wanted to, and I've lived up to my expectations, and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible... But I don't have a life to share that with.

"Like I do, obviously my kids, but am I just going to sit here and think 'OK my kids fulfill me and I'm good?'"

Kim opened up to Kris Jenner about her marriage.

In the previous episode, Kim was seen breaking down after having a "huge fight" with West, following a rocky few months after his infamous presidential rally and Twitter meltdowns.

"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels and does everything and I can't," she said in the penultimate episode.

"I feel like a f**king failure that it's a third marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f**king loser."

West has since been linked to Russian model Irina Shayk, after they were seen in Provence in the south of France this week.

Reports suggest Kim has known about their romance "for weeks" and is "fine with it".

Originally published as Kim reveals reason for Kanye split