Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ bikini photo

The billionaire student shared three photos of herself “studying” in a nude bikini, but some fans have spotted something strange about the snaps.

Kim Kardashian West definitely isn't like other law students.

The 40-year-old reality star is studying ahead of her first big exam, but she's not doing it at the library or in her bedroom.

In a series of snaps shared on Friday, the business woman and mum-of-four showed herself "studying in the sun" - and it couldn't be more extra.

Wearing a nude string bikini, a pair of Yeezy shoes and a bandana, Kim can be seen sitting at a huge table surrounded by books and a laptop.

Kim Kardashian has shared three photos that show her ‘studying’ in sun in a nude bikini. Picture: Twitter/KimKardashian

One photo shows her perched at the edge of her seat, adjusting her bikini bottoms as she reads from a huge book that one Twitter follower claims is a "California First Year Exam multiple choice questions book".

The second photo shows her stood up, riffling through papers on her huge table, while surrounded by palm trees - a glimpse of the ocean in visible through the leaves.

Her last photo shows her reading through a different book with her feet perched on the table, the grey and white Yeezy shoes - designed by her estranged husband Kanye West - on show.

Some fans are suggesting it is ‘impossible’ to study with the glare of the sunshine. Picture: Twitter/KimKardashian

Understandably, the far from ordinary study arrangement has got the internet talking, with some declaring it "impossible" to study in the sun while others suggested the photos were just posed.

Literally impossible to see a computer screen in the sun like this — Kirsty (@kirsty_watt) April 22, 2021

Studying or Posing for a photo shoot that “she is studying”❓ 🤔 — Rhonda (@RHONDAVUEWITHU) April 23, 2021

Others joked this was also how they studied for their exams at college too.

This is exactly how I studied for the bar too 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/4lowo6TpJN — Sophia (@Sophia_in_NYC) April 22, 2021

While many praised the savvy business woman, who was recently made the Forbes World's Billionaires List after the success of her most recent businesses, KKW Beauty and SKIMS, for being a "great role model".

Amazing role model for your girls and women everywhere ! And looking fabulous doing it!! — Susan Beeter (@susanbeeter) April 23, 2021

If you need a study partner let me know haha. Keep kickin ass Kim, your awesome 👊 — james (@james20257150) April 22, 2021

Good for you! Go girl. — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) April 23, 2021

However there was one detail in the photos that stood out to fans - her choice in footwear. Kim reportedly filed for divorce from her rapper husband after six years of marriage in March - with some fans suggesting she doesn't need to wear his "ugly" footwear brand anymore as a result.

"Kim you don't have to wear those yeezys anymore girl you're single," one wrote on Twitter.

"One thing bout Kim, she wearing them yeezys divorced or not!" another said.

"Kim K wearing Yeezys whilst going through a divorce with Kanye is tickling me," someone else stated.

"Someone please tell Kim that she doesn't have to wear Kanye's weird ass shoes anymore," one woman shared.

While one person said: "Kim wearing the yeezys still says something. I'm not sure what, but, something."

The distinctive shoes are designed by her estranged husband for his footwear brand, Yeezy. Picture: Twitter/KimKardashian

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Kanye have four children - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

The superstar couple have "lived separate lives" in the months since the rapper's public mental health breakdown, which involved a Twitter spree where he compared Kris Jenner to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Though the they've appeared to be on bad terms recently, sources told TMZ recently things have been as "amicable as a divorce can be".

The reality star is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children.

Sources close to the family told the outlet Kanye is "fine" with the joint custody arrangement as the couple are "committed to co-parenting together".

But others praised her for being a ‘role model’. Picture: Twitter/KimKardashian