Killing Heidi ready to rock Agnes ’with all guns blazing’

In a recent interview with The Observer, lead singer Ella Hooper said Killing Heidi was performing better than ever, even though they hadn’t played together for more than 10 years.

“The second time round, everything feels a lot more conscious,” she said.

“You have such a different appreciation for what it means to perform for people.

“I also feel we just got a lot better at music, to be honest.”

It is the first time the rock band performs at Agnes Water, and Hooper said she was hoping to explore the region.

“We are certainly looking forward to playing at Agnes,” she said.

“We would love to see the sights, it’s usually a bit of push because it’s usually a fly in, fly out affair.

“We do try to find somewhere for a bit of a swim or a walk in a park.”

Hooper said festival goers could look forward to the band’s classic anthems and ‘rock and roll antics’ on stage.

“We will be playing all the songs everyone knows and loves,” she said.

“It’s always an honour to headline, even after 20 years in rock and roll.

“We take it really seriously and try and always be worthy of that headline spot and try to always bring it with all guns blazing.”